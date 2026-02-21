Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Target Price at C$24.13

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th.

TA stock opened at C$18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.03. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$11.16 and a 52 week high of C$25.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.57.

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.

