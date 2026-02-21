Sen. John Boozman Sells Off Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). In a filing disclosed on February 15th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on January 29th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/29/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 1/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) on 1/23/2026.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1%

FISV stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Research Partners cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.