Robert W. Baird Cuts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $195.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.27.

Get Leidos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of LDOS opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59. Leidos has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,970,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Leidos by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 262,343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Leidos by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.