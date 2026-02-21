Citigroup Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $197.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $257.00 to $197.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.89.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.13. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $180.24 and a 1 year high of $318.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,659,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 316,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

