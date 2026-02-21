QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 58.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 261,802 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 137,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QNST opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.70. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm had revenue of $287.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

