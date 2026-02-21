TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $170.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE TJX opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $159.48. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its stake in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

