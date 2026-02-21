Glaukos’ (GKOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $131.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Glaukos from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Shares of GKOS opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. Glaukos has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $1,340,384.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,290.88. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $1,915,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,611.79. This trade represents a 28.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 310,315 shares of company stock valued at $36,011,634 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 102.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

