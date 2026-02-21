Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$76.56

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPX. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Capital Power stock opened at C$63.81 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$41.87 and a one year high of C$73.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S. Capital Power’s natural gas and coal facilities, specifically its Genesee and Shepard sites, account for most of its electric capacity and cash flow production.

