Citizens Jmp Cuts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $125.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citizens Jmp from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $5,130,283.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 269,322 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,485.64. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $150,801.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,611. This trade represents a 210.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 73.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

