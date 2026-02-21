Analyzing Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Inhibikase Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.91%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -350.63% -201.82% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.03 million ($0.39) -4.51 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

