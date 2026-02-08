Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $757,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
BABA opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39.
Alibaba Group News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Qwen AI jumped to the top of China’s App Store after a popular “bubble tea” giveaway, signaling rapid user adoption and viral traction for Alibaba’s consumer AI front-end. Alibaba’s bubble tea giveaway pushes Qwen past Tencent’s Yuanbao to top of China App Store
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is running a large-scale user-acquisition push (reported ~USD $432M campaign) to win AI users in China — a sign of heavy investment in long-term platform monetization. Alibaba Battles for Chinese AI Users With $432 Million Holiday Campaign
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is showcasing cloud-based AI at Milano Cortina 2026 (Olympic Winter Games), highlighting enterprise and cloud credentials that support Alibaba Cloud’s growth story. Alibaba brings cloud-based AI innovation to Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Branding push and experiential marketing: Alibaba debuted an immersive AI exhibit (“Wonder on Ice”) at Milan’s Sforza Castle, raising international visibility for its AI initiatives. Alibaba Group Debuts “Wonder on Ice,” an Immersive AI Experience at Milan’s Sforza Castle for Milano Cortina 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market note: Alibaba’s stock was reported climbing in premarket trade after a multi-day losing streak, reflecting short-term positioning and momentum trading. Alibaba stock climbs premarket after 6-day losing streak
- Neutral Sentiment: Partnership/ESG tie-in: Taobao Shangou (Alibaba) is part of a blockchain carbon-reduction pilot with SOLOWIN, a smaller partner-focused move with limited near-term earnings impact. SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Collaborates with Alibaba Taobao Shangou and Hangzhou Bossen to Advance Inclusive Carbon Reduction via Blockchain
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and operational risk: heavy promotional traffic during the Lunar New Year campaign caused site/app outages and service “stumbles,” which could hurt user experience and raise costs to stabilize the platform. Alibaba’s website crashes as Chinese tech giant starts USD4324 million Lunar New Year push for Qwen AI app
- Negative Sentiment: Follow-up reports describe Qwen app “stumbling” under cash-lure demand, underscoring short-term execution risk amid aggressive user-acquisition spending. Alibaba’s Qwen App Stumbles As Lunar New Year Cash Lures Flood In
Analyst Ratings Changes
BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Virtually Limitless Energy
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.