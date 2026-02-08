Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $757,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

