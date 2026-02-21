Analysts Set Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Price Target at $12.00

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBI opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 43.37%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and upward guidance — Pitney Bowes reported Q4 EPS of $0.45 versus consensus ~$0.38 and set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $1.40–$1.60, supporting upside to earnings power. This beat helped the stock gap higher on the release. Article Title

Q4 EPS beat and upward guidance — Pitney Bowes reported Q4 EPS of $0.45 versus consensus ~$0.38 and set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $1.40–$1.60, supporting upside to earnings power. This beat helped the stock gap higher on the release. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and new coverage — Sidoti has raised its FY?2026 and FY?2027 EPS forecasts (now roughly $1.40–$1.50 range) and lifted several quarter estimates, while Citizens JMP gave a “Market Outperform” and Bank of America initiated coverage, all lending institutional backing to the stock. Article Title Article Title

Analyst support and new coverage — Sidoti has raised its FY?2026 and FY?2027 EPS forecasts (now roughly $1.40–$1.50 range) and lifted several quarter estimates, while Citizens JMP gave a “Market Outperform” and Bank of America initiated coverage, all lending institutional backing to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights momentum characteristics — a style?score piece flags PBI as a top momentum stock for certain investor styles; useful for sentiment but not direct fundamental news. Article Title

Zacks highlights momentum characteristics — a style?score piece flags PBI as a top momentum stock for certain investor styles; useful for sentiment but not direct fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / deep dive coverage — reporters and analysts are parsing restructuring, new leadership and pricing strategy from the Q4 call; these details will influence investor conviction but are more qualitative. Article Title Article Title

Earnings call / deep dive coverage — reporters and analysts are parsing restructuring, new leadership and pricing strategy from the Q4 call; these details will influence investor conviction but are more qualitative. Negative Sentiment: Revenue weakness and mixed near?term cadence — Q4 revenue missed consensus and was down ~7.5% year?over?year; that, plus Sidoti’s targeted cuts to several upcoming quarterly estimates (even as it raised FY totals), suggests a bumpy recovery path. (Sidoti estimate changes summarized in recent notes.)

Revenue weakness and mixed near?term cadence — Q4 revenue missed consensus and was down ~7.5% year?over?year; that, plus Sidoti’s targeted cuts to several upcoming quarterly estimates (even as it raised FY totals), suggests a bumpy recovery path. (Sidoti estimate changes summarized in recent notes.) Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves on near?term quarters — while many of Sidoti’s model tweaks raise FY outlook, several quarter?by?quarter reductions (Q1/Q2/Q3 adjustments) highlight uncertainty around short?term growth, which can pressure the stock despite the FY upgrades.

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

