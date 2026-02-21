Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

BBD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Bombardier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut Bombardier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Bombardier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

