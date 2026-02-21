Head-To-Head Survey: Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) vs. Its Rivals

Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Perspective Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perspective Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspective Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Perspective Therapeutics Competitors 77 78 158 6 2.29

Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.86, suggesting a potential upside of 109.86%. As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 33.30%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspective Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Perspective Therapeutics Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perspective Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A -6.28 Perspective Therapeutics Competitors $58.68 million -$32.15 million 4.35

Perspective Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perspective Therapeutics. Perspective Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Richland, Washington.

