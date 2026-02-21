Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.34 and traded as high as C$49.14. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$48.57, with a volume of 174,710 shares traded.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.34. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth K. Fillatre Miller sold 1,648 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.49, for a total value of C$66,727.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,334,914.81. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge’s principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut projects are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada’s ” Golden Triangle “, the Courageous Lake project is in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project is in the Yukon Territory.

