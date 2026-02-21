Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,423.17 and traded as high as GBX 5,683. Diploma shares last traded at GBX 5,635, with a volume of 83,565,617 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on DPLM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diploma from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,350 target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,634.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,445.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,423.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 176 earnings per share for the quarter. Diploma had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,668, for a total transaction of £1,700,400. Also, insider Ian El-Mokadem purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,615 per share, for a total transaction of £28,075. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,830. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

