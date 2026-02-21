NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.8750.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXRT. Zacks Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $754.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Brian Mitts sold 8,452 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $237,078.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,166.40. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 132,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single?family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi?family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single?family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

