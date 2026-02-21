UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $60.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.30.
A number of analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.
NYSE:UBS opened at $42.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.
Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.
