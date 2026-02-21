Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $25.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.7143.

Several research firms have commented on CCOI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $81,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,890.78. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 217,450 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,561,000 after buying an additional 1,811,222 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,279,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,892,000 after buying an additional 267,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,632,000 after acquiring an additional 132,454 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $30,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $18.58 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a market cap of $912.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $240.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 208.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -1.96%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — Cogent reported a smaller loss (GAAP EPS of -$0.64) that was better than Street expectations, and the year?over?year EPS trend improved vs. last year, which can be a near?term positive for earnings outlook. PR Newswire: Q4 & Full Year Results

Q4 EPS beat consensus — Cogent reported a smaller loss (GAAP EPS of -$0.64) that was better than Street expectations, and the year?over?year EPS trend improved vs. last year, which can be a near?term positive for earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call?option buying — extremely high call volume suggests some traders were placing bullish bets or hedges, which can create asymmetric upside interest and intraday volatility. Article: Unusually High Options Volume

Unusual call?option buying — extremely high call volume suggests some traders were placing bullish bets or hedges, which can create asymmetric upside interest and intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript available — management released the press release, slide deck and an earnings?call transcript (useful for details on guidance, churn, customers and cost actions). These provide context but are neutral until investors parse guidance and commentary. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials and call transcript available — management released the press release, slide deck and an earnings?call transcript (useful for details on guidance, churn, customers and cost actions). These provide context but are neutral until investors parse guidance and commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in feeds appears inconsistent/erroneous (entries show 0 shares / NaN changes) — current short?interest figures should be treated with caution until exchanges/reporting firms correct the data. (No actionable link — data feed anomaly reported in aggregated entries.)

Short?interest data in feeds appears inconsistent/erroneous (entries show 0 shares / NaN changes) — current short?interest figures should be treated with caution until exchanges/reporting firms correct the data. (No actionable link — data feed anomaly reported in aggregated entries.) Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates and is down year?over?year — service revenue fell slightly vs. the prior quarter and was below consensus for Q4; full?year service revenue also declined vs. 2024, raising growth concerns for a company valued as a network services provider. Zacks: Q4 Loss, Revenue Lags

Revenue missed estimates and is down year?over?year — service revenue fell slightly vs. the prior quarter and was below consensus for Q4; full?year service revenue also declined vs. 2024, raising growth concerns for a company valued as a network services provider. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?law investigations announced — at least two law firms have opened probes into whether Cogent or certain executives made misleading statements, which typically increases legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: RGRD Investigation Newsfile: Johnson Fistel Notice

Multiple securities?law investigations announced — at least two law firms have opened probes into whether Cogent or certain executives made misleading statements, which typically increases legal/settlement risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Headlines and heavy selling pressure — mainstream headlines characterized the drop sharply and NASDAQ trading showed a large volume spike, driving negative sentiment and momentum selling beyond fundamentals. MSN: Why Shares Are Getting Obliterated

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent’s core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

