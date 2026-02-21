Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of NTR opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nutrien has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $73.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — BMO raised its target to $85 (outperform), JPMorgan to $78 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $77 (equal weight) and Raymond James to $74, signaling analyst confidence in Nutrien’s outlook and suggesting meaningful upside from recent levels. BayStreet.CA Benzinga

Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — BMO raised its target to $85 (outperform), JPMorgan to $78 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $77 (equal weight) and Raymond James to $74, signaling analyst confidence in Nutrien’s outlook and suggesting meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.55) and announced a new buyback program — a direct positive for investors seeking yield and capital return. TipRanks

Shareholder returns: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.55) and announced a new buyback program — a direct positive for investors seeking yield and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Favorable commodity outlook: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite difficult farm economics — a revenue/volume tailwind for Nutrien’s fertilizer segment. Reuters

Favorable commodity outlook: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite difficult farm economics — a revenue/volume tailwind for Nutrien’s fertilizer segment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — full Q4 2025 call transcript and presentation have been published for investor review; useful for drilling into segment-level detail but not a directional catalyst by itself. Seeking Alpha Yahoo Finance

Earnings materials available — full Q4 2025 call transcript and presentation have been published for investor review; useful for drilling into segment-level detail but not a directional catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: Bank of America raised its target to $71 but kept a neutral rating (minimal implied upside). That tempers the bullish momentum from higher targets. Benzinga

Some analysts remain cautious: Bank of America raised its target to $71 but kept a neutral rating (minimal implied upside). That tempers the bullish momentum from higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Operational results missed consensus: Q4 EPS came in at $0.83 vs. $0.87 expected and revenue of ~$5.12B was slightly below estimates — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative pressure on the share price. Zacks

Operational results missed consensus: Q4 EPS came in at $0.83 vs. $0.87 expected and revenue of ~$5.12B was slightly below estimates — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views persist — UBS assigned a “hold,” which indicates some investors and brokers are reserving judgment despite the positive catalysts. Globe & Mail

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

