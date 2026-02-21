Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAESY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a report on Wednesday.

Get Bae Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bae Systems

Bae Systems Trading Up 0.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bae Systems

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $117.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bae Systems has a 1-year low of $63.23 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 3,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bae Systems by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Bae Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bae Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bae Systems by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bae Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bae Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bae Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.