Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.5556.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pharvaris from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.
NASDAQ PHVS opened at $28.10 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.
The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.
