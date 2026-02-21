Donnelley Financial Solutions’ (DFIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE DFIN opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 4.22%.The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

