Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $86.67

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.6667.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 target price on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $84.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $799,384.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,995,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,615,593.72. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 598,168 shares of company stock worth $45,325,456. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,114,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 900.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after acquiring an additional 873,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,429,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

