Jonathan Arthur Fischer Sells 2,000 Shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,725. This represents a 23.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.36. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.17%.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Timberland Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving individuals and businesses in southwestern Washington. The company conducts its operations through Timberland Bank, offering a range of community banking services tailored to local market needs. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol TSBK, Timberland Bancorp focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach.

Timberland Bank’s core products include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement accounts.

