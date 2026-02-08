First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.21 and last traded at $123.74, with a volume of 5507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.02.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.3713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYX. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 183.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 168,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109,171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

