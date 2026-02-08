First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.21 and last traded at $123.74, with a volume of 5507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.02.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.9%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.3713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
