CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

