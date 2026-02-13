Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.5% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,109,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 211,300 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 72.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,024,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 431,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 997,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRM opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $972.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company’s core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm’s product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

