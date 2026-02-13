Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Friday, October 24th.
Shares of THRM opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $972.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.34.
Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company’s core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm’s product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.
In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.
