31,756 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,260,000 after purchasing an additional 63,590 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $58.11 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

