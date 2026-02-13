Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $200.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.9333.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICLR. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Icon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th.

Get Icon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Icon

Trending Headlines about Icon

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating with a $105 price target, which is materially above the current price and provides some analyst support for a recovery. Leerink Partners note

Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating with a $105 price target, which is materially above the current price and provides some analyst support for a recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices in the data feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values for February filings; the reported days-to-cover is 0.0, but the figures appear unreliable and shouldn’t be interpreted as a clear short squeeze signal.

Short-interest notices in the data feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values for February filings; the reported days-to-cover is 0.0, but the figures appear unreliable and shouldn’t be interpreted as a clear short squeeze signal. Negative Sentiment: ICON disclosed an Audit Committee–led internal investigation into accounting practices covering fiscal 2023–2025, and delayed release of Q4 & full-year 2025 results — the core driver of today’s selloff. ICON plc Provides Update on Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Results and Investigation into Accounting Practices

ICON disclosed an Audit Committee–led internal investigation into accounting practices covering fiscal 2023–2025, and delayed release of Q4 & full-year 2025 results — the core driver of today’s selloff. Negative Sentiment: Media and legal alerts report that multiple plaintiff firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen Law, Holzer & Holzer, Ademi LLP, Block & Leviton, Johnson Fistel and others) have launched or encouraged inquiries into potential securities claims — increasing the risk of litigation, fees and management distraction. Hagens Berman report

Media and legal alerts report that multiple plaintiff firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen Law, Holzer & Holzer, Ademi LLP, Block & Leviton, Johnson Fistel and others) have launched or encouraged inquiries into potential securities claims — increasing the risk of litigation, fees and management distraction. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and market commentary note that ICON pulled its 2025 outlook amid the probe — raising near-term earnings uncertainty and raising the odds of downward revisions by analysts. Seeking Alpha: ICON pulls 2025 outlook amid ongoing probe

Coverage and market commentary note that ICON pulled its 2025 outlook amid the probe — raising near-term earnings uncertainty and raising the odds of downward revisions by analysts. Negative Sentiment: Price-action coverage highlights a large intraday selloff and heavy volume after the disclosure; investor sentiment and liquidity concerns are likely to persist until the investigation concludes and audited results are released. Investing.com: ICON stock plummets

Icon Stock Down 39.9%

Here are the key news stories impacting Icon this week:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.61. Icon has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $211.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at $48,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Icon by 44.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Icon by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 59,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

(Get Free Report)

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.