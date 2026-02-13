iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and traded as high as $45.63. iShares MSCI Chile ETF shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 2,359,693 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $893.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 56,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile. The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Santiago Stock Exchange.

