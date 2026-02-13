Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 693.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 101.4% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $436,842.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 495,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,841,359.85. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $4,873,072.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,677.75. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 633,347 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,834 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.89.

Shares of NET opened at $185.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.56, a PEG ratio of 164.18 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $204.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The business had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish guidance — Cloudflare reported revenue of $614.5M (+33.6% YoY) and EPS above consensus, and issued full-year revenue guidance ahead of Street estimates; management cited record ACV and RPO strength. Cloudflare Q4 and guidance

Q4 beat and bullish guidance — Cloudflare reported revenue of $614.5M (+33.6% YoY) and EPS above consensus, and issued full-year revenue guidance ahead of Street estimates; management cited record ACV and RPO strength. Positive Sentiment: AI-agent driven revenue tailwind — Management and multiple reports point to rising agentic traffic (e.g., Moltbot) increasing demand for Cloudflare’s security and networking services, framing a “virtuous flywheel” for growth. CNBC: AI agent wave

AI-agent driven revenue tailwind — Management and multiple reports point to rising agentic traffic (e.g., Moltbot) increasing demand for Cloudflare’s security and networking services, framing a “virtuous flywheel” for growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Several firms raised or reinforced bullish views (e.g., Robert W. Baird upgrade to outperform with a $260 PT; Wells Fargo and Barclays raised targets), supporting upside expectations. Zacks: Baird upgrade

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — Several firms raised or reinforced bullish views (e.g., Robert W. Baird upgrade to outperform with a $260 PT; Wells Fargo and Barclays raised targets), supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — Traders bought ~13,474 call options in one session, signaling speculative bullish positioning around the post-earnings move. Options activity report

Unusually large call buying — Traders bought ~13,474 call options in one session, signaling speculative bullish positioning around the post-earnings move. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — Some firms (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald) kept neutral ratings even as others upped targets, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. growth. Zacks: analyst overview

Mixed analyst reactions — Some firms (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald) kept neutral ratings even as others upped targets, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. growth. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — Director John Graham?Cumming sold 2,520 shares (small vs. his holdings); insiders trimming can create short-term nervousness. SEC Form 4

Insider selling disclosed — Director John Graham?Cumming sold 2,520 shares (small vs. his holdings); insiders trimming can create short-term nervousness. Negative Sentiment: Institutional profit-taking and some PT cuts — Reports show at least one institutional seller trimming its stake and a few analysts trimmed price targets (e.g., Scotiabank), adding short-term downward pressure on sentiment. TickerReport: analyst PT changes

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

