Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,877,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,267,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,381,000 after purchasing an additional 390,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,243,000. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 2,985,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,539,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,954,000 after purchasing an additional 245,970 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $158.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $95.73 and a one year high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $378.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Positive Sentiment: New robotics AI (RynnBrain) launch and follow-up coverage highlight Alibaba’s push into embodied AI and robotics, which investors view as a growth accelerator for cloud/AI services. Read More.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

