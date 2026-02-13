Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,350,408 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 682,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 1,520.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 557,996 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 579,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the period. North Ground Capital acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 63.3% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 415,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

