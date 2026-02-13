Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 600 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haven Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $2,007.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,067.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,196.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,723.90 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded MELI from Neutral to Overweight and raised its target to $2,800, citing easing competition and a steadier outlook — a clear catalyst for investor optimism and multiple expansion. JPMorgan upgrade

JPMorgan upgraded MELI from Neutral to Overweight and raised its target to $2,800, citing easing competition and a steadier outlook — a clear catalyst for investor optimism and multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: MercadoLibre struck a deal to sell and store products for Brazilian food retailer Assaí — expands marketplace assortment and logistics utilization in Brazil, which can boost GMV, merchant scale and fulfillment revenue over time. Assaí partnership

MercadoLibre struck a deal to sell and store products for Brazilian food retailer Assaí — expands marketplace assortment and logistics utilization in Brazil, which can boost GMV, merchant scale and fulfillment revenue over time. Positive Sentiment: Industry write-ups are bullish on MELI’s long-term story (fintech growth + logistics scale), with some analysts/name-brand outlets including MercadoLibre among top growth picks — supports investor conviction despite near-term noise. Bullish feature

Industry write-ups are bullish on MELI’s long-term story (fintech growth + logistics scale), with some analysts/name-brand outlets including MercadoLibre among top growth picks — supports investor conviction despite near-term noise. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes MELI is trading at a rich valuation but argues rising estimates and fintech/logistics execution could justify the premium — watch earnings and guidance for confirmation. Zacks valuation note

Zacks notes MELI is trading at a rich valuation but argues rising estimates and fintech/logistics execution could justify the premium — watch earnings and guidance for confirmation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors should watch the upcoming earnings print (projected release this week) as a near-term catalyst that could validate the upgrade or amplify concerns. Earnings projection

Investors should watch the upcoming earnings print (projected release this week) as a near-term catalyst that could validate the upgrade or amplify concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Some broker commentary remains mixed/neutral despite the upgrade, reflecting divergent views on competitive dynamics (e.g., Shopee) and take-rate pressure. Broker nuance

Some broker commentary remains mixed/neutral despite the upgrade, reflecting divergent views on competitive dynamics (e.g., Shopee) and take-rate pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and heavy ongoing investment (capex/expansion) have dented market confidence — investors worry about dilution of near-term margins and the signaling effect of insider exits. Insider selling

Insider selling and heavy ongoing investment (capex/expansion) have dented market confidence — investors worry about dilution of near-term margins and the signaling effect of insider exits. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also flags rising bad-loan expenses in MercadoLibre’s fintech arm as a drag on near-term results and a reason for slower recent stock performance versus peers. Bad-loan concerns

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,886.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

