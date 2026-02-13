Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 17,900 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Realty Income by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.