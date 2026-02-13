Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $331.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.82.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.
Insider Transactions at Analog Devices
In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Analog Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded ADI from “equal weight” to “overweight” and set a $375 price target, signaling stronger conviction on industrial recovery and giving upside to the stock. Barclays upgrades Analog Devices as industrial recovery takes shape
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage pieces highlight ADI’s run of earnings beats, upgraded guidance and attractive revenue momentum tied to AI/industrial demand — supportive fundamentals that underpin longer-term upside. A Look At Analog Devices (ADI) Valuation After Consistent Earnings Beats And Upgraded Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary and sector roundups (Q4 letters, semiconductor thematic lists) note ADI as a beneficiary of AI-driven semiconductor demand, which can support mid/long-term revenue growth expectations. Here’s Why Analog Devices (ADI) Rose in Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is focused on ADI’s upcoming quarterly report and Q1 outlook; preview articles summarize consensus estimates and key metrics to watch, so the stock may react to the actual print vs expectations. Analog Devices (ADI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional previews and metric-level estimates for Q1 provide positioning context for investors but aren’t new catalysts until the company’s report. Unveiling Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports on competitor dynamics and analyst roundups provide industry context but are unlikely to move ADI alone unless they reveal material market-share or supply-chain shifts. 6ADI : Inquiry Into Analog Devices’s Competitor Dynamics In…
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the feed appears to contain errors (zeros/NaN) and should not be treated as a confirmed increase in bearish positioning; verify via exchange-reported short-interest releases.
- Negative Sentiment: Despite positives, commentary notes ADI fell more than the broader market in the latest session — likely reflecting profit-taking after a strong run toward its 52-week high and concerns about rich valuation (high P/E), which can amplify pullbacks. Here’s Why Analog Devices (ADI) Fell More Than Broader Market
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.87.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices
Analog Devices Profile
Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.
The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.