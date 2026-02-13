Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 141.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $331.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.82.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Evercore lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $340.00 price target on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.