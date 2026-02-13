Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.25 and traded as high as GBX 13.50. Walker Crips Group shares last traded at GBX 13.30, with a volume of 2,641 shares changing hands.

Walker Crips Group Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.59. The company has a market cap of £5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (14.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Walker Crips Group had a return on equity of 200.76% and a net margin of 135.52%.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

