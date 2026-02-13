Versor Investments LP Has $411,000 Stock Position in Alcoa $AA

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.91. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

