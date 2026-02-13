Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Declines By 48.2%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,258 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 8,219 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clicks Group Trading Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $40.34 on Friday. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group is a South African-based healthcare, beauty and wellness retailer operating primarily under the Clicks banner. The company’s core business comprises a network of pharmacies, health and beauty stores, and distribution services. Through its retail outlets, Clicks Group offers a range of products that includes prescription and over-the-counter medicines, personal care items, cosmetics, baby and household products, and nutritional supplements.

In addition to its branded pharmacies and retail stores, Clicks Group owns and operates a wholesale and distribution business that supplies products to its own stores and to third-party retailers across the region.

