Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.53 and traded as low as C$6.10. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$6.16, with a volume of 64,443 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.96 million, a P/E ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackline Safety had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of C$39.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.

