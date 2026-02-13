Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.53 and traded as low as C$6.10. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$6.16, with a volume of 64,443 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.95.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BLN
Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.5%
Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackline Safety had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of C$39.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.