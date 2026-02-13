BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Update

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 42 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 14 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,455 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

BOPCF opened at $0.87 on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS: BOPCF) is a closed-end investment company that specializes in providing debt financing solutions to the global life sciences sector. The firm offers a range of credit products—including senior secured loans, convertible loans and royalty monetization structures—designed to meet the capital needs of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stages. By focusing on secured and structured credit, BioPharma Credit seeks to deliver consistent income while managing risk through collateralized arrangements and diversified portfolios.

Since its inception in 2016, the company has built a track record of partnering with innovative drug developers and medical technology firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.