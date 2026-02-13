Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.63 and traded as high as GBX 345.10. Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 345.10, with a volume of 176,468 shares trading hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £100.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 338.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 332.02.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis, focusing on such factors as profits, cash flow, and balance sheet to create its portfolio.

