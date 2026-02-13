Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.80 and traded as high as GBX 52.50. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 shares last traded at GBX 52.50, with a volume of 2,615 shares.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Trading Up 1.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.47 million, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

In other Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 news, insider Fraser Gray purchased 9,243 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 per share, with a total value of £4,991.22. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year. It seeks a majority stake in the companies. The fund seeks to make co-investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.