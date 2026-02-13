James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $6.80. James River Group shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 199,537 shares traded.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price objective on James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The firm has a market cap of $310.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in James River Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 685,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 173,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 95,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

