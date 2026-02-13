Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and traded as high as $50.24. Jeronimo Martins SGPS shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 15,129 shares.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.
Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.
