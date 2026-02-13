Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Grows By 172.2%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,146 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the January 15th total of 421 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Buzzi Trading Down 7.5%
BZZUY stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $32.22.
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:BZZUY, is an international manufacturer and distributor of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. Headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy, the company operates integrated production facilities that supply key construction markets. Its primary activities encompass quarrying, cement production, concrete batching and logistics for building materials, serving both commercial and infrastructure projects.
With a broad geographic footprint, Buzzi Unicem maintains operations across Western and Eastern Europe, North America and select markets in Latin America.
