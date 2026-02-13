Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF $ZAP

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (NASDAQ:ZAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the third quarter worth $28,689,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,627,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Electrification ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.31 million, a PE ratio of -320.90 and a beta of 1.40. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

Global X U.S. Electrification ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Global X U.S. Electrification ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -520.00%.

The Global X U.S. Electrification ETF (ZAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X US Electrification index. The fund tracks market-cap selected and weighted index of US listed companies in developed markets involved in the industry of electrification. This includes companies involved in conventional and alternative electricity, and smart grid technologies. ZAP was launched on Dec 17, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

