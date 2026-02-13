ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,851 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Jabil by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Jabil by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,273,140. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total transaction of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,830,171.06. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

Jabil Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $251.29 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $269.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

