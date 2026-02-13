LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,561 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $76,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,373,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $97,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 119.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,085,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,516,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,463,000 after purchasing an additional 977,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,653,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.6%

Voya Financial stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya’s operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya’s core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.